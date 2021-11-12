FRHS to provide free vaccinations for area pets

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) will provide free vaccinations for Fayette County area pets.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including the Fayette Regional Humane Society, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this critical need, FRHS and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.

FRHS aims to vaccinate 300 pets through this effort and will offer these free vaccines throughout the month of November. Pet owners must call FRHS to schedule an appointment to control the flow of visitors.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. FRHS will offer additional select vaccines and other services upon arrival at their downtown animal care and adoption center.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brad Adams, FRHS outreach director and chief humane agent. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these life-saving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 740-335-8126. To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.

Free vaccines made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative