YMCA set to expand facility access

As a community leader in providing opportunities for all to further youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Fayette County Family YMCA will soon offer 24-hour access to the wellness center and indoor track.

The Y is also offering community favorites — the 13th-annual Turkey Trot and the Freeze The Gain Weight Maintenance Challenge. These events offer opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to adopt or further a healthy lifestyle while having the opportunity to win some great prizes.

At the October meeting, the YMCA board of directors voted to move forward with offering 24-hour facility access. An exact date is not confirmed at this time, as the Y is installing more cameras and facility access for 24-hour service.

Initially, 24-hour access will be available to Fayette County Family YMCA members ages 18 and over and the wellness center and bathrooms will be accessible. Gymnasiums, pool, and locker rooms will not be accessible 24 hours. Members will have to opt-in for 24-hour access, complete a waiver, and purchase a 24-hour access card/token for a nominal one-time fee in addition to membership dues. Updates will be coming when more information becomes available.

The YMCA Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many families. This is a family-friendly, non-competitive walk/run meant as an opportunity for everyone to get out and get a little exercise before that Thanksgiving feast. There will be awards for the best dressed youth and adult in the Turkey Trot theme. The event will take place Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m at the YMCA.

Participants will meet at the YMCA on Civic Drive in Washington C.H. and go on a course that includes a go-around the reservoir, which is one mile around. You can choose your own distance. You may also walk/run on the YMCA indoor track or around the gymnasium if you wish. A drawing for various door prizes will take place at the conclusion of the event.

Registrations are being taken at the YMCA through Nov. 14. The registration fee is $10 for Y members or non-members and includes a commemorative shirt.

The Freeze the Gain Weight Maintenance Challenge returns this year with the chance to win a 55-inch television donated by Rent2Own. The challenge is open to Y members and non-members. Non-members who register will receive a two-week trial membership to the Y.

Through the challenge, the Y wants to help you defeat the holiday bloat and commit to maintaining your current body weight for eight weeks encompassing the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas (Nov. 22 – Jan. 16). If you can freeze your weight within one pound of your starting weight, you will receive an “I froze my gain at the Fayette County Family YMCA 2020” tee-shirt.

There will be weekly weigh-ins with some helpful fitness and nutrition tips along the way. At each weigh-in you will receive an entry for one of four prizes awarded during the challenge. Your entries will accumulate so you have more chances to win with each weigh-in.

The four prizes being awarded during the challenge are a $25 Kroger gift card, $50 Walmart gift card, a package donated by Take 2 Salon valued at $75, and the television.

Registration forms are available at the YMCA or on the website at www.faycoymca.org.

For further information contact the YMCA at 740-335-0477.

Pictured are Rent2Own Store manager, Lonette Manley (middle); Fayette County Family YMCA CEO, Doug Saunders (left); and Rent2Own Assistant Manager, Justin Hupp (right) with the television being donated for a “Freeze The Gain” prize. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Rent2Own-Photo2021.jpg.jpeg Pictured are Rent2Own Store manager, Lonette Manley (middle); Fayette County Family YMCA CEO, Doug Saunders (left); and Rent2Own Assistant Manager, Justin Hupp (right) with the television being donated for a “Freeze The Gain” prize. Courtesy photo

Local Y will also offer community favorites — ‘Turkey Trot’ and ‘Freeze The Gain’