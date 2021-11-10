Ohio First Lady visits Grace UMC

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House on Tuesday to promote the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and celebrate Children’s Book Week.

DeWine read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” to kids from Grace United Methodist Church’s preschool.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is a statewide program that mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids under the age of 5 in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family.

“Brain science shows a child’s brain is already 80% developed by the time he or she turns 3 years old,” said DeWine. “We know that it is never too early to begin reading to kids and this program provides one age-appropriate, high-quality book each month to families for free.”

The Ohio General Assembly has included funding for the Imagination Library, which allows the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to cover overall monthly costs for 50% statewide. There are 69 affiliates across the state that match the other 50% of the cost. The affiliate in Fayette County is the United Way of Fayette County, which helped to organize DeWine’s visit at Grace United Methodist Church.

Currently, 42% (296,258) of eligible kids are enrolled in the program statewide. In Fayette County, 38% (791) of eligible kids are enrolled.

Caregivers can enroll kids today by visiting OhioImaginationLibrary.org.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine reads “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” to kids from Grace United Methodist Church’s preschool on Tuesday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_11-09-2021-Washington-Court-House-1-1-1.jpg Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine reads “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” to kids from Grace United Methodist Church’s preschool on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Ohio Governor’s office Local members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa International along with the State President of the Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma were at the event to support the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. Left to right are State President Debby Canter, Pam Feick, Karen Bernard, Local president Cathy White, Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine, Peggy Lester, Anne Quinn, and Alma Litten. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_E34D39CB92A34457892148E552B1DF0D-2-1-1.jpg Local members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa International along with the State President of the Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma were at the event to support the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. Left to right are State President Debby Canter, Pam Feick, Karen Bernard, Local president Cathy White, Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine, Peggy Lester, Anne Quinn, and Alma Litten. Photo courtesy of Cathy Massie White

