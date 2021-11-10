MT fall play set for this weekend

The Miami Trace Dramatic Arts Department is proud to present this year’s fall play, “One Stoplight Town,” by Tracy Wells.

The three performances will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at Miami Trace High School in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $5 each.

“Our fall play cast and crew have been working hard since September to put together our production, and we are excited to invite the public to watch our shows. This is a family-friendly show with a great message, and we can’t wait to share live theater with our community again,” said Andrea Johnson, the fall play director.

This is the summary of the play from Dramatic Publishing:

“One Stoplight Town” is a story about people from a town so small that you might drive through without taking a second look. But if you stopped for just a moment, you might see a young boy and girl fall in love, a cantankerous grocery store owner coping with change, a son returning home while a daughter thinks about leaving, a beauty queen and a drum major striking up a friendship, and a handyman taking it all in while he fixes what is broken. These stories and more are filled with fun characters, lots of humor, plenty of heart and the theme that change comes for us all, whether we are ready or not.

https://www.dramaticpublishing.com/browse/one-stoplight-town

Miami Trace Dramatic Arts Department cast photo for “One Stoplight Town,” to be presented this weekend. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Cast-Picture-One-Stoplight-Town-1-.jpg Miami Trace Dramatic Arts Department cast photo for “One Stoplight Town,” to be presented this weekend. Courtesy photo

‘One Stoplight Town’ to be presented at high school Friday-Sunday