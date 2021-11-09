Hellenthal named parade grand marshal

George Hellenthal has been selected by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to serve as the grand marshal of the 2021 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House.

According to Kristy Bowers, chamber president, Hellenthal was selected for his long-time commitment and dedication to the citizens of Fayette County. Since moving to Washington Court House in 1968, he has been an integral part of the community as a business owner, volunteer firefighter and an auxiliary deputy sheriff and, more importantly, as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Hellenthal was born in Briggsdale, Ohio in 1933, and after his arrival in Washington Court House, started the Robinson Road Appliance Company. He and his wife, Bonny, of 67 years are the parents of three sons. Their family has grown to include eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

For more than 50 years, Hellenthal volunteered his services to the citizens of Fayette County as a Concord-Green firefighter and an auxiliary deputy sheriff. During his years with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, he became part of the sheriff’s rescue team and over the course of the next 42 years became southern Ohio’s expert in removing victims trapped in vehicles following traffic crashes.

On call 365 days a year, Hellenthal responded 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of the weather or the conditions. Using the Jaws of Life, he has extricated hundreds of people from auto accidents, farm accidents and homes, allowing emergency medical personnel to administer critical care.

Hellenthal’s compassion was demonstrated when he was called upon to recover victims of tragedies. With dignity and respect, he cared for the victim as if the person was a member of his own family. He became a certified instructor on the Jaws of Life allowing a new generation of first responders to understand and operate the rescue equipment.

As part of his dedication to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Hellenthal volunteered more than 40 years working security at Miami Trace sporting events, earning a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters.

“The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is honored to recognize George Hellenthal’s selfless devotion to his community and bestow upon George the title of grand marshal for the 2021 Christmas Parade,” said Bowers. “Please join the community in recognizing George during the Christmas parade through downtown Washington Court House, Sunday at 3 p.m., November 28th.”

Longtime resident has been integral part of community