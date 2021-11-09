Scouting for food this November

Scouts BSA Troop 112 will canvass portions of Washington C.H. on two Saturdays this month as they participate in the nationwide Scouting for Food program.

The food drive seeks donations of food items each year and benefits the Fayette County Food Pantry. The annual event is dubbed “A Good Turn for America,” based on the well-known Scouting foundation of helping others.

This Saturday, Nov. 13, Scouts will leave an information flier and donation bag on the doorsteps of homes in the Belle Aire section of town. To donate, simply fill the bag (and any other bags you’d like to fill) with canned or non-perishable food items.

There will be two options to donate your food this year: first, residents may simply place the donated, non-perishable food items on their front porch the following Saturday, Nov. 20. Scouts will return to the area and gather the donations between 9 a.m. and noon.

Secondly, Scouts and local Cub Scouts will host a drive-through donation drop-off at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde Street, from 9-noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. To donate, drive onto Hinde Street and carefully turn into the alley between Market and Temple streets next to the church. A Scout will be on hand to accept your donation.

Organizers clarified that this event does not seek monetary donations. Scouting for Food is focused only on feeding needy families in the local community. The event typically brings in several hundred pounds of food, which is then re-distributed by the Fayette County Food Pantry.

All donations remain in Fayette County.

Local Scouts BSA Troop 112 members gathered food even during the pandemic in 2020. Shown with a portion of the donations are, front row (l-r:) Ethan Lucas, John Pickelheimer, Caleb Wilt, and Joey Pickelheimer. Back row, (l-r:) Doug White, Joshua Pickelheimer, Scoutmaster Chad White, James Thornhill, and Will White. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Scouting-for-food-pic.jpg Local Scouts BSA Troop 112 members gathered food even during the pandemic in 2020. Shown with a portion of the donations are, front row (l-r:) Ethan Lucas, John Pickelheimer, Caleb Wilt, and Joey Pickelheimer. Back row, (l-r:) Doug White, Joshua Pickelheimer, Scoutmaster Chad White, James Thornhill, and Will White. Courtesy photo