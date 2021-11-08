Colton Dixon ‘Miracles Tour’ comes to WCH Friday

The WCH Encore Foundation will present COLTON DIXON: Miracles Tour, at the Historic Washington Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Dixon, of American Idol fame, will be joined by special guests Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr, for the benefit concert.

“This has been a monumental year for so many reasons,” said Colton Dixon. “It’s taught me to look for the little miracles around us each day and not take anything for granted. This is why I’m so excited to be back on the road again for the Miracles Tour with Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr!”

Tickets are on sale now at wchcs.org/tickets. All proceeds will benefit the refurbishing and rejuvenation of the Historic Washington Auditorium.

Colton Dixon quickly became a household name in 2012 when he was voted a fan favorite and made it to the top seven on Season 11 of Fox’s hit show AMERICAN IDOL.

Following his stint with IDOL, Dixon’s career has been on the fast track ever since, now boasting over 100 million steams across all platforms. His 2013 debut, A Messenger, set the record for biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act. Dixon’s sophomore effort, Anchor, included the most played Hot Adult Contemporary single of 2014, “More of You,” as well as fourth consecutive No. 1 “Through All of It.” His third studio album, Identity, included the top 5 single “All That Matters.”

Dixon has won two Dove Awards and received back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for male Artist of the Year. Following a three-year break, he returns with a new sound informed by true experiences. Now signed to Atlantic Records, the history-making singer, songwriter, and producer channels such growth into new single, “Miracles.”

“I can’t wait for the tour with Colton Dixon and Jordan St. Cyr this fall,” added special guest Hannah Kerr. “After a year of being off the road, it will be so refreshing to get back out there and do what we’ve been called to do. I’ll be trying out some brand new music and I’m so excited!”

Hannah Elizabeth Kerr is an American Christian musician, who plays a Christian pop style contemporary worship music. She released I Stand Here, on M2T Records, in 2015, a record label founded by Mark Hall of Casting Crowns. The single, “I Stand Here”, placed on the Billboard magazine Christian Airplay chart.

Overflow, which Hannah released when she was just 19 years old, was a strong debut, including radio hits like “Warrior” and ASCAP Christian Award-winning “Your Love Defends Me,” co-written with Matt Maher.

Manitoba, Canada-based and BEC Recordings artist/songwriter, Jordan St. Cyr is a husband and a father of two boys and two girls.

His latest single “Fires” has made an astounding debut at radio. While appearing on the Billboard Christian Airplay charts for 45 weeks and climbing to No. 5, “Fires” has been played on major networks and stations for more than a year, reaching 7.7+ million people a week.

COLTON DIXON: Miracle Tour is presented by World Vision, the WCH Encore Foundation, Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, with local partners Quality Collision, The Print Shop, and SVG.

Dedicated in 1940, the Miracles Tour concert will be the first event hosted in the Historic Washington Auditorium’s 81st year. The first of many such events, all funds raised will help in revitalizing the historic venue.

The WCH Encore Foundation is dedicated to supporting the arts in our community. For more information on how to get involved, contact 740-335-6620.

Colton Dixon https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Colton-Dixon-1-.jpg Colton Dixon Courtesy photo