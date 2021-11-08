Operation Christmas event set for Thursday

Fayette Christian School invites the community to attend the annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Night at FCS in the gymnasium at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 11.

Each year FCS and the Miami Trace FFA partner together to collect personal hygiene items, school supplies and toys to fill shoeboxes that are then processed through Samaritan’s Purse and shipped around the world to some of the most remote villages, spreading the love and message of Christ.

Refreshments will be provided. Please consider a monetary donation to help with shipping costs ($9/box) or contribute items to pack. For more information and ideas, visit samaritanspurse.org

For questions about the packing night, contact Nancy McCLish at (740) 572-1627. Fayette Christian School is located at 1315 Dayton Ave. in Washington Court House.

Martha Carman poses with her “stash” of handmade dolls, crafts, and flip flops that will be packed Thursday evening. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Operation-Christmas-Child-pic.jpg Martha Carman poses with her “stash” of handmade dolls, crafts, and flip flops that will be packed Thursday evening. Courtesy photo

Child Shoebox Packing Night at Fayette Christian School