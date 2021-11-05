MTHS focuses on career exploration

Miami Trace High School (MTHS) is focusing on career exploration.

According to the MTHS secondary curriculum director, Ann Boerger, “This year Miami Trace High School is helping students prepare for the next step during their Panther Period. On Thursdays, during Panther Period, students learn about their strengths and career opportunities through Naviance. Naviance is an electronic tool that provides many post-secondary opportunities and resources to students. This tool assists students in developing a plan to achieve their post-high school goals, including college and career research, employment, financial assistance, and self-discovery.”

On Nov. 4, MT freshmen students took StrengthExplorer Assessments while sophomores, juniors, and seniors completed a College SuperMatch. The College SuperMatch easily compares certificated programs as well as traditional degree programs. The administrative team and school counselors use Naviance data to plan for industry and college speakers during Panther Period and ensure the curriculum meets students’ needs post-graduation.

Sophomore Amberly Szczerbiak commented, “Overall, I thought that it was really cool! It showed me quite a few schools that I had never thought about going to before. I also liked how it allowed me to choose things I was interested in and it gave me colleges as a result.”

“I thought it was very interesting to see how many colleges offered what I’m interested in and I think it’s a very helpful site to see where students might like to go to college. It’s also helpful with researching what colleges I could go to,” junior Kelly Evans explained.

“We are excited to witness the growth and planning for our students that will result from implementing this career exploration tool. Our high school team has worked diligently to acquire meaningful processes to support our students as they plan for their future. Career Field Connections is a major strategy within our District Strategic Plan, and we are committed to this strategy: creating opportunities for students to identify career field connections,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

