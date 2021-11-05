Shaw Wetlands Storybook Trail opens

On Saturday, Oct. 9, members of Altrusa cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Shaw Wetlands Storybook Trail. The Shaw Wetlands, located at 2820 Robinson Rd. S.E., is a wetland with a boardwalk and vernal pools, and now a Storybook Trail. Children and families can walk the boardwalk and read a new page of the book “A Place for Frogs” by Melissa Stewart every several paces. The project was a collaboration between Altrusa and Fayette Soil and Water, as well as the Miami Trace FFA, which built and placed the actual signs. Brigitte Hisey of SWCD and Janet Martin of Altrusa headed the project and are shown here cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

