The Washington Shrine Club announced Thursday that it regretfully has to cancel its semi-annual spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

According to the Shrine Club, the popular event was cancelled due to “unforeseen supply chain issues.”

Shrine Club members say they will “see you in the spring for our next spaghetti dinner.”

Currently, the next spaghetti dinner is scheduled for April 2, 2022.