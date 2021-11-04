Nine Ohio State Park Lodges to offer Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Leave the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup to us! The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites you and your family to gather at an Ohio State Park Lodge to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Reservations are required for locations and can be made by contacting the state park lodges directly.

All nine lodges offer modern conveniences in a rustic, charming setting and a variety of dining options this holiday season. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend makes a great getaway for those who want to focus on family and friends, spend time outside, or just wish to relax.

Deer Creek State Park Lodge – Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving buffet at this centrally located lodge. Available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet will feature oven roasted turkey, ginger glazed ham, sweet potato casserole and more traditional favorites. To make reservations, please call (740) 869-6311.

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – Burr Oak’s Thanksgiving Day dinner is available from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Diners will enjoy a plated Thanksgiving dinner with your choice of entrée including oven roasted turkey or apricot and orange marmalade glazed ham and all the traditional side dishes. Reservations must be made by Nov. 18. To make reservations, please call (740) 767-2112.

The Lodge at Geneva State Park – The Lodge at Geneva’s Thanksgiving meal to-go, featuring wonderful dishes prepared by Horizons Restaurant, is available to order by calling (866) 806-8066. Pick up times run every 15 minutes, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hueston Woods State Park – The Thanksgiving buffet at Hueston Woods is available from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Dine on traditional favorites such as herb roasted turkey, sweet corn with roasted peppers, and sweet potato casserole. To make reservations, please call (513) 664-3527.

Lake Hope State Park – Get your holiday favorites to go at Lake Hope State Park. Place your order by 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 18 by calling (740) 596-0601. You can pick up your order at the lodge the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Maumee Bay State Park – The Thanksgiving buffet Maumee Bay from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Buffet options include roasted turkey, spiced maple syrup glazed ham, mashed potatoes, and a selection of seasonal desserts. To make reservations, please call (419) 836-1466.

Mohican State Park – Spend this Thanksgiving surrounded by the beautiful views of Pleasant Hill in Bromfield’s Dining room. A plated dinner, offered from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., allows diners to choose their favorite entrees. Reservations for guests not staying at the park will open on Nov.11 and can be made at (419) 938-5411.

Punderson State Park – There are two days to enjoy a dine-in or carry out Thanksgiving meal at Punderson State Park. Enjoy traditional favorites such as roasted turkey or ham. Reservations for dining or carryout on Nov. 24-25 can be made by calling (440) 564-9144.

Salt Fork State Park – Gather with friends and family at Salt Fork this year. Holiday favorites such as roasted turkey, prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes and more will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To make reservations, please call 1(800) AT-A-PARK.

Shawnee State Park – The Thanksgiving buffet at Shawnee State Park is available on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It features holiday favorites such as oven roasted turkey, bourbon glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, and more. Call (740) 858-6621 to make reservations.

