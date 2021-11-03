Local levies successful at Tuesday election

Voters from five counties approved the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) 10-year renewal levy at Tuesday’s general election.

In Fayette County, it passed by a 2,415 for-1,397 against margin, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

The renewal levy (at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each dollar of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation for 10 years) raises $4.7 million annually and it won’t raise taxes, according to ADAMH officials.

Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. The board does not directly provide services, but contracts with a network of public and private health care agencies to treat persons in need. It serves the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Some of the entities it contracts with are: Fayette Recovery Center, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Ohio, Family Recovery Services, and NAMI Southern Ohio.

The passage of this levy allows the Paint Valley ADAMH Board to reinforce a strategic plan to best utilize service delivery today and provides hope for tomorrow, according to officials.

Executive director, Penny Dehner, said, “We want to thank each of our communities for their votes. A win in each county is remarkable and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the support. We will continue to build a great behavioral health system of care for the residents of our five county area.”

In other issues at Tuesday’s election, citizens of the Village of Jeffersonville approved a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy that will help generate revenue for the general funds for the village, according to village officials. Roughly $50,000 per year is generated from the levy, which has been in effect for years and helps pay for the operating costs the village incurs. These include additional hours of patrol by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, mowing village property, the street light contract, and more.

Village residents passed the renewal, 70-24.

In the Village of Bloomingburg, a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy passed, 51-20. The levy is for current expenses.

In Union Township, voters passed a 1-mill, five-year replacement fire levy by a 349-160 margin.

Wayne Township voters approved a new levy for the maintenance of the township cemetery. The additional 0.25-mill, five-year levy passed, 178-113.

CANDIDATES’ FAYETTE CO. UNOFFICIAL RESULTS FROM TUESDAY

For Member of Council Village of Bloomingburg (Four seats available)

Jerry O. Fleak 60

Write-in: Gordon O’Grady 10

For Member of Council Village of Jeffersonville (Four seats available)

Kenneth Roger Spahr Jr. 67

Robert L. Minshall 65

Jacob Dawson 64

Write-in: Erika L. Wolfe 13

For Member of Council Village of Milledgeville (Four seats available)

No valid petition filed

For Mayor Village of New Holland (Vote for one)

Troy Hupp 10

For Member of Council Village of New Holland (Four seats available)

Danny Kirkpatrick 14

Floyd A. Woolever 11

For Mayor Village of Octa (Vote for one)

No valid petition filed

For Member of Council Village of Octa (Four seats available)

Mark W. Rinehart 11

Write-in: Dianna L. Anders 6

Write-in: Linda S. Turner 6

Write-in: Winifred Gregory 5

For Township Trustees Concord Township (Two seats available)

C. Bryan Cockerill 128

Jason Gentry 115

Brad Smith 63

Stephen Peirano 56

For Township Trustees Green Township (Two seats available)

Ryan Corzatt 81

Byron Gustin 57

James P. Worley 52

Broake Alan Preston 36

For Township Trustee Green Township (One seat available)

No valid petition filed

For Township Fiscal Officer Green Township (Vote for one)

Amy Gustin 102

For Township Trustees Jasper Township (Two seats available)

Jackie Joe Pursley 111

Glenn Rankin 95

Chessie Ratliff 42

For Township Trustees Jefferson Township (Two seats available)

Jeffery Hoppes 196

Ryan Yenger 158

For Township Trustees Madison Township (Two seats available)

John C. Melvin 122

For Township Trustees Marion Township (Two seats available)

Cody W. Kirkpatrick 81

Chris L. Cottrill 77

For Township Trustees Perry Township (Two seats available)

Heath Dustin Smith 148

Tommy Creachbaum 145

Brad Everhart 114

For Township Trustees Paint Township (Two seats available)

Scott L. Cook 135

Kenneth J. Kelly 108

Jayson T. Beekman 102

Shaun P. Charters 88

For Township Fiscal Officer Paint Township (Vote for one)

Randy Welsh 209

For Township Trustees Union Township (Two seats available)

Ronald R. Woodrow 318

Matt Miller 264

Jeff Armintrout 210

For Township Trustees Wayne Township (Two seats available)

Kyle S. Hoppes 209

Jarrod Posey 186

