Alpha Delta Chapter of DKG holds meeting

On Oct. 19, the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its first meeting of the 2021-2022 year.

Chapter member Susan Shuler and her husband Ron Shuler, owners of Endless Sojourns Travels, presented a program on travel changes since the beginning of pandemic. Susan and Ron shared information on what countries allowed travel and what restrictions and heath precautions and procedures to expect. Upcoming trips being planned by their agency for 2022 and 2023 were also shared.

During the meeting the chapter also inducted Wendi Stachler as a new member. Wendi is a Miami Trace teacher teaching at Great Oaks as an agricultural instructor. She is very active with her students in Future Farmers of America.

The community project for this month’s meeting was collecting and donating needed food and cleaning supplies for Second Chance of Hope. Second Chance for Hope is a local organization to assist the homeless, victims of domestic violence, and low to moderate risk probation clients to create a better life.

Delta Kappa Gamma Ohio State Organization is an organization of professional women educators who support the community, nation, and causes around the world concerning education and those especially affecting children, women, and educators.

Ron and Susan Shuler of Endless Sojourns Travel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Ron-and-Susan-Shuler.jpg Ron and Susan Shuler of Endless Sojourns Travel. Courtesy photos The induction ceremony at the DKG meeting, from left to right: Cathy White, president; Nancy Mowery, membership chair; Christine Eckstein, first vice president; Rebekah Milstead, and Wendi Stachler, new member. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Delta-Kappa-Gamma-induction.jpg The induction ceremony at the DKG meeting, from left to right: Cathy White, president; Nancy Mowery, membership chair; Christine Eckstein, first vice president; Rebekah Milstead, and Wendi Stachler, new member. Courtesy photos