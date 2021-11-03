Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 2

Suspicious Person: At 9:57 a.m., officers responded to Ohio Thrift, located at 100 Washington Square, in reference to a male acting erratic, possibly intoxicated and throwing clothes around the store. Officers arrived and located the male. While speaking with the male, he did appear to be under the influence of a drug. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct. After his arrest a needle was located. Brandon Blevins was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug abuse instruments with priors.

Theft: At 9:16 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Officers arrived and spoke with Walmart loss prevention. The loss prevention officer informed officers that he observed a female deliberately not scan merchandise and then place it into a bag as if she purchased it. The female then departed the store without paying for merchandise. The female was stopped by loss prevention and detained. Dee Sharon was arrested and charged with theft.