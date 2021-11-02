Local races decided Tuesday

A multitude of city, school board and township races were decided at Tuesday’s general election.

As of press time, the write-in candidate totals for Washington Court House City Council were still being tabulated. With four to elect to council, the vote totals for the four incumbents, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections, were as follows: Ted Hawk – 748, Caleb Johnson – 679, Dale Lynch – 780, and Stephen Shiltz – 887.

Seven individuals filed as write-in candidates for council — Sam Gebhardt, Eric Gerber, Timothy Leisure, John McDonnell, Benjamin Snodgrass, Tony Tipton and Kenny Upthegrove. The totals for the write-ins will be reported once they are made available.

In the race for a spot on Washington Court House City School Board, Zach Camp defeated Charles Winkle by an 856-564 margin. Mark Chrisman and Ken Upthegrove were also reelected to the school board in a separate race with no challengers.

In the race to elect three to the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education, Rob Dawson and David Miller were reelected and the newest school board member is Jacklyn Farrens.

In the race to elect two Concord Township Trustees, C. Bryan Cockerill and Jason Gentry were elected over Brad Smith and Stephen Peirano.

In the race to elect two Green Township Trustees, Ryan Corzatt tallied 81 votes, Byron Gustin had 57, James Worley had 52, and Broake Alan Preston tallied 36. As of press time, it was unknown if there were any provisional ballots still to count in Green Township.

In the race to elect two Jasper Township Trustees, Jackie Joe Pursley and Glenn Rankin were elected.

In the race to elect two Perry Township Trustees, Heath Smith tallied 148 votes and Tommy Creachbaum had 145 to Brad Everhart’s 114 votes.

In the race to elect two Paint Township Trustees, Scott Cook had 135 votes, Kenneth Kelly had 108, Jayson Beekman had 102, and Shaun Charters had 88. As of press time, it was unknown if there were any provisional ballots still to count in Paint Township.

In the race to elect two Union Township Trustees, Ronald Woodrow and Matt Miller were elected.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more election coverage.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_calendarelection2021.jpg

Unofficial results released by board of elections