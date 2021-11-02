Good Hope Lions’ Pancake & Sausage Meal returns

After a year-and-a-half, the semi-annual Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Meal is back and will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

The all-you-can east menu will include sausage and pancakes with hot syrup, butter, and a choice of coffee, milk, or water. The cost is $10 for adults, kids ages 8-15 is $5 and kids 7 and under are free.

Bulk sausage will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the supper will be distributed to a number of community organizations, charities, local college scholarships and Lion Sight Saving programs. Through the Pancake and Sausage Suppers and Candy Store, the Good Hope Lions Club has been able to donate over $100,000 in the past decade to local charities and Lions Sight Saving Activities. Your patronage is greatly appreciated.

Members frying sausages for a hungry crowd at a previous semi-annual Pancake & Sausage Supper. The next supper will be on Nov. 13. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Pancake-Sausage-Pic-Nov-2016-1-.jpg Members frying sausages for a hungry crowd at a previous semi-annual Pancake & Sausage Supper. The next supper will be on Nov. 13. Courtesy photo