Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 1

Criminal Damaging/Theft: At 7:48 p.m., Emilee Anschutz, of West Elm Street, reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle.

Oct. 29

Wanted Person/Drug Paraphernalia: At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Countryside Drive in reference to a suspicious person walking through yards carrying a baseball. Officers located the male and he was subsequently arrested for a bench warrant for failing to comply with probation. The male was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Emory Parks was arrested on a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft: At 7:05 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. After officers arrived, a Walmart loss prevention officer gave details of the theft. Kyle Spurlock was arrested for theft.

Obstructing Official Business: At 11:17 p.m., officers responded to Winkin Willy’s bar in reference to a male causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and were informed that an intoxicated male was yelling at other customers. Officers discovered that the male was wanting to drive while intoxicated, and his friends were trying to keep him from driving. During the investigation, the owner of the vehicle he was trying to drive advised that he had her car keys. The male was given every opportunity to give officers the keys. The male still denied having the keys. The male was found to be in possession of the car keys and was subsequently arrested. Earl Hurley was charged with obstructing official business.

Oct. 27

Theft: At 2:17 p.m., Nicholas Hertenstein reported that his vehicle was parked in the 800 block of South Main Street. He discovered that an unknown person stole the battery from his vehicle.

Theft: At 6:38 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Walmart loss prevention advised that earlier in the day an unknown female departed the store without paying for merchandise.

Theft: At 8:43 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Walmart loss prevention advised that a female concealed merchandise on her person. The female then departed the store without paying for the merchandise. Loss prevention stopped and detained the female until officers arrived. Amber Lowry was arrested and charged with theft.