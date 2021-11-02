Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 1

Donald G. Vulgamure, 64, Bloomingburg, stop sign violation.

Melanie M. Huff, 48, New Holland, failure to control.

Oct. 31

Derrick A. Burbridge, 29, 116 E. Paint St., driving under suspension, backing without safety.

Michael J. Joseph, 38, 811 Leslie Trace, receiving stolen property.

Timothy A. Burns, 27, Orient, Ohio, temporary permit without valid driver violation.

Oct. 29

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 50, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (five counts).

KC James Turner, 27, Jamestown, red light violation.

Emory J. Parks, 42, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle R. Spurlock, 26, Leesburg, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Penny S. Myers, 46, 820 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Earl W. Hurley, 51, Greenfield, obstructing.

Oct. 28

Steven A. Lemaster, 29, Chillicothe, stop sign violation.

Amanda L. Yoakum, 40, 1221 High St., red light violation.

Orral R. Anders, 61, 308 McElwain St., stop sign violation.

Oct. 27

Alex A. Blackburn, 28, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Amber E. Lowry, 35, Bloomingburg, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 26

Bridget M. Villavuencio, 32, 134 Summit Lane, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Tyler G. Jones, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Sheila K. Macke, 63, 617 Vine St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).