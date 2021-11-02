Ohio State Bar Association honors Stout for longtime service

COLUMBUS – On Monday, Nov. 1, the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) recognized two area attorneys, including a local man, for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.

About the honorees:

Gary C. Stout, of Washington Court House, is a retired judge of the Washington Court House Municipal Court where he was first elected in 1978. He has also served as a referee on the Greene County Juvenile Court. Stout is a former member of the Ohio State Bar College and a current member of the Fayette County Bar Association, the OSBA and the Ohio Judicial Conference.

He has served two terms as a trustee of the Ohio Municipal/County Judges Association. In his community, he is past president of the Jeffersonville Lions Club, a Paul Harris Fellow of his local rotary club and an active member of the All-Saints Church. Stout also provided service as a member of the Ohio National Guard and was honored by the Police Athletic League as All Star Citizen of the Year. He received his law degree from the Ohio Northern University Petitte College of Law.

J. Michael Bernstein of Troy is a private practitioner and retired magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. He is a past secretary, president and member of the Ohio Association of Magistrates Board of Directors and has served as a member, secretary and vice chair of the Ohio Judicial College Board of Trustees. Bernstein is an Ohio Supreme Court certified mediator in the areas of eviction, foreclosure and family law and has served on the high court’s Board of Character and Fitness as well as the Family Code Task Force. In his community, Bernstein served for 37 years as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He also represented Wright State University on the steering committee of the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame and was awarded the first Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame Spirit of Freedom Award of Excellence. Bernstein earned his law degree from the Ohio Northern University Petitte College of Law.

The attorneys were recognized as part of the OSBA’s District 6 annual meeting at the Courtyard by Marriott Springfield. District 6 includes more than 400 attorneys who practice in Champaign, Clark, Fayette, Greene, Logan, Madison and Union counties.