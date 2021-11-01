‘Voices from Our Community’ to feature Lyn Brackens

Carnegie Public Library will present “Voices from Our Community,” featuring Lyn Brackens of Trends Downtown on Court.

The event, to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, will take place at Vinyl Coffee, located at 143 N. Main St.

Friends and family, community members, library goers, and salon fans are invited to hear Lyn speak about her life and business experience. Born and raised in Fayette County, Lyn grew up on a farm with her mom, dad, two older brothers, and a twin sister.

She is a graduate of Miami Trace and a licensed cosmetologist. She has three adult children with great spouses, and eight ornery grandchildren. Lyn says her career proves to be as exciting today as it was when she began in 1976, and life is good.

Held annually, ‘Voices’ events feature a talk from a local community member whose business, ideas, or creativity celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship. Past ‘Voices’ guests include Kyler Kelley and Dr. Lee Schrader & Brad Adams. We hope to see you downtown at this enriching event.

The doors of Vinyl Coffee will open at 5:30 p.m., so attendees may purchase refreshments and find seating before Lyn begins her talk.

Have your heard about the library’s 24/7 pickup lockers? Library patrons can now pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today. The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are now available at Carnegie Public Library, via curbside pick-up only, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540 once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car. Please note, due to limited supplies, there is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Fayette families, join us for storytime. Early literacy is important. Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House, at the library.

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Lyn Brackens https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_lyn-1-1-.jpg Lyn Brackens