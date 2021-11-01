AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.183 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.183

Average price during the week of October 25, 2021 $3.216

Average price during the week of November 2, 2020 $2.009

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.180 Athens

$3.111 Chillicothe

$3.032 Columbiana

$3.259 East Liverpool

$3.287 Gallipolis

$3.044 Hillsboro

$3.310 Ironton

$3.117 Jackson

$3.056 Logan

$3.256 Marietta

$3.272 Portsmouth

$3.246 Steubenville

$3.121 Washington Court House

$3.265 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average price for a gallon of gas is higher at $3.40, but the two-cent rise over last week is the smallest weekly increase in a month. There has been a slight decline in domestic demand for gasoline, which signals the seasonal post-Labor Day price drop may have been delayed this year. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices, which will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 76 cents to settle at $83.57. Crude prices gained on the day due to market expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, will maintain production cuts during their meeting this week. However, crude prices took a slight step back on the week after EIA reported that total domestic crude supply increased by 4.3 million barrels to 430.8 million barrels.

Today’s national average of $3.40 is 21 cents more than a month ago, $1.27 more than a year ago, and 79 cents more than in 2019.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 72 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.