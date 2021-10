Altrusa donates to Carnegie for book project

Altrusa Foundation Treasurer Janet Martin (right) presents a donation to Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols for the Fayette County P-16 Council Book Project. P-16 provides assistance in aligning resources that enables learners to successfully transition through the local education environment into the global community. The book project will provide each fifth grade student in Fayette County schools as inspirational book about real-life heroes. Altrusa is an international community service organization whose mission includes a focus on literacy based projects.

