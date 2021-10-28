ODNR: Fall colors begin to break through

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite rain and wind events over the past week, fall colors have officially arrived in the Buckeye State according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“It has really cooled off and colors are finally being noticed across the state with Near Peak and Peak conditions being seen throughout Ohio,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “I am crossing my fingers that the rain and wind don’t knock down most of the leaves before they finish turning.”

A great way to see the colors of the season and to get some exercise is to jump on a mountain bike and explore our state parks and forests. Mountain bike trails are scattered across the state and vary in length, landscape, and difficulty. Some are even nationally rated.

Don’t forget that many trails in our parks and forests are multi-use trails which are shared by hikers, bikers, APVs, and horses. Be on the lookout for others while riding.

And most importantly, to keep any outing as safe as possible, ALWAYS STAY ON THE TRAIL and be extra cautious during hunting season.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

– Weekly color updates, a map showing fall color progress and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

– Ideas for scenic road trips;

– Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and

– Fun activities to do around the state.

Share your fall color photos using #FallinOhio and #OhioFindItHere.

