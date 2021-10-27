FCS students awarded state honors

Fayette Christian students were recently recognized for their award winning Am-Vets Americanism Essays in a competition conducted by the American Legion. Students wrote on “What the American Flag means to me?” District winning essays for each grade level then competed statewide and students were awarded a medallion, cash prize, and certificate provided by the AmVets Department of Ohio in a school assembly this October.

Pictured front row (l-r): Zaylee Arrington (District Winner and 2nd-State), Megan Sheeter (District Winner and 2nd-State). Back row (l-r): Jake Crichton (District Winner and 1st-State), Aden Taylor (District Winner and 2nd-State), Alex Mitchell (District Winner and 2nd-State), Drew Pontious (District Winner and 2nd-State), and Mrs. Pontious (social studies teacher). Not pictured: FCS graduate Cherokee Lofino (District Winner and 2nd-State).