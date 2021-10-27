Scouts attend ‘Shoot-R-ee’ event

Members of local Scouts BSA Troop 112 joined other troops in Circleville recently for a daylong Shoot-R-ee event.

Scouts learned safe shooting skills during an early-morning session before spending the day firing .22 gauge rifles and .20 gauge shotguns from prone and standing positions. The event was held at the Circleville Sportsman’s Club.

Troop 112 is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. Meetings are held Mondays 6:30-8 p.m.

James Thornhill takes instruction on shotgun during the Shoot-R-ee at the Circleville Sportsman’s Club. James finished ranked second overall in accuracy for the day among the 25 scouts in attendance. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_01-JAMES-THORNHILL.jpg James Thornhill takes instruction on shotgun during the Shoot-R-ee at the Circleville Sportsman’s Club. James finished ranked second overall in accuracy for the day among the 25 scouts in attendance. Courtesy photos Bailey Seagraves prepares to shoot during the Shoot-R-ee. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_02-BAILEY-SEAGRAVES-1-.jpg Bailey Seagraves prepares to shoot during the Shoot-R-ee. Courtesy photos Will White prepares to fire during the shotgun session. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_03-WILL-WHITE-1-.jpg Will White prepares to fire during the shotgun session. Courtesy photos Jeffrey Miller listens to instructions during the rifle session. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_04-JEFFREY-MILLER-1-.jpg Jeffrey Miller listens to instructions during the rifle session. Courtesy photos