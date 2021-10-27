Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 26

Theft: At 1:19 a.m., Todd Hubbell reported that he noticed charges on two debit/credit cards without his consent. Two suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft: At 10:07 a.m., Rita Groves reported that she left her apartment overnight and when she returned, she discovered property had been stolen.

Theft: At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Walmart loss prevention reported that a female concealed merchandise on her person and then departed the business without paying for the merchandise. Sheila Macke was charged with theft.

Oct. 25

Theft: At 6:21 p.m., Todd Morrow, of State Route 41 SW, reported the theft of items from a shed located at a rental property he owns on West Market Street. Morrow advised that the items belonged to the former tenants of the residence.