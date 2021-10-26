‘Farm to Fork’ dinner raises $12,000 for UW

On Monday, Oct. 18, a check for $12,000 raised by this year’s Fayette County Farm Bureau Farm to Fork dinner was presented to the United Way of Fayette County.

The Farm to Fork Dinner is an annual event that brings members of the community together at a different local farm each year. There, they enjoy a meal made from locally-grown and raised farm products.

The money raised by this dinner is donated to a local nonprofit each year.

Kameron Rinehart, the president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau and member of the Farm to Fork dinner committee, said, “United Way of Fayette County was chosen as this year’s nonprofit recipient because of their mission to educate the youth of our community through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.”

United Way of Fayette County is using this money to support the Imagination Library program in the county. This program is affiliated with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as well as the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program.

Currently, there are more than 800 children enrolled in Fayette County’s Imagination Library program. The average cost per child for a year’s worth of books is $25. This donation will help make a huge impact on the children in the community.

Rinehart said the goals of the Farm to Fork dinner are “connecting consumers to the farmer and raising money to meet the needs of our community.”

This is why the Fayette County Farm Bureau has done this Farm to Fork event for the last five years. Since the event’s inception, the Fayette County Farm Bureau has been able to give more than $45,000 back to the Fayette County community.

If you would like to learn more about the Imagination Library you can check out https://unitedwayfayco.org/.

To learn more about Fayette County Farm Bureau and their upcoming programs, follow it on Facebook by searching Clinton, Fayette, and Greene County Farm Bureaus.

