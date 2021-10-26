Levy up for renewal in Jeffersonville

Citizens of the Village of Jeffersonville will vote whether or not to renew a proposed tax levy at the election on Nov. 2.

The 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy would continue a current levy in place that helps generate revenue for the general fund for the village, according to village officials. Roughly $50,000 per year is generated from the levy, which has been in effect for years and helps pay for the operating costs the village incurs. These include additional hours of patrol by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, mowing village property, the street light contract, and more.

“The levy is important for the continuing operations of the village,” said Mimi Garringer, Jeffersonville Mayor Pro Tem. “The levy is already being paid by property owners within the village limits. This levy will not increase the rate that owners have to pay, just continues the current rate so the village can rely on those funds.

“Since the levy has been in place, it has been relied upon to help fund a number of different aspects of village operations. This includes the swimming pool and park, employees, equipment, and equipment maintenance. These funds are needed to make sure that basic services are continued and completed timely for village residents.”

Also in the Village of Jeffersonville, only three individuals are running with four seats to fill on the Jeffersonville Village Council — Jacob Dawson, Robert L. Minshall, and Kenneth Roger Spahr, Jr.

For Jefferson Township residents, only two are running for two seats as Jefferson Township Trustees — Jeffery Hoppes and Ryan Yenger.

Early voting at the Fayette County Board of Elections office, 135 S. Main St. in Washington Court House, runs through 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make sure to check your polling location with the local board of elections.

Village residents to vote on 2.9-mill, five-year proposed tax levy