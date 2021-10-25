Local Halloween events begin soon

Little ghosts and goblins will be aplenty throughout Fayette County this Thursday, Oct. 28.

Beggars Night, also known as Trick-or-Treat, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the City of Washington Court House and the villages of Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville and Milledgeville.

Also on Thursday, St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House will have its “Tricks and Treats” evening from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Catherine parking lot, located at 250 Glenn Ave. The event will include Halloween candy, take home crafts, and a spooky balloon artist. St. Catherine’s officials are urging the community to “creep on over for some extra fun on Beggars Night.”

A couple of days later on Saturday, Oct. 30, Beggars Nights will be held in the Village of Good Hope from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and in the Village of New Holland from 6-8 p.m.

Here are some Halloween health and safety tips from healthychildren.org:

Costumes

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

Make sure that shoes fit well, and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement, or contact with flame.

Look for “flame resistant” on the costume labels. Wigs and accessories should also clearly indicate this.

Consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks. Makeup should be tested ahead of time on a small patch of your child’s skin to ensure there are no unpleasant surprises or allergic reactions on the big day. Toxic ingredients have been found in cosmetics marketed to teens and tweens.

Hats should fit properly to prevent them from sliding over eyes and blocking vision.

Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes, or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if he or she stumbles or trips.

Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional. While the packaging on decorative lenses will often make claims such as “one size fits all,” or “no need to see an eye specialist,” getting decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal. This can cause pain, inflammation, and serious eye disorders and infections, which may lead to permanent vision loss.

On the trick-or-treat trail

Always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds. If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home and get flashlights with batteries for everyone. If Halloween doesn’t start until after dark where you live and you have younger children, check with your town or park district for Halloween activities offered earlier in the day.

Only go to homes with a porch light on.

Never enter a home or car for a treat. Notify law enforcement authorities immediately about of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

Review with children how to call 9-1-1 (or their local emergency number) if they ever have an emergency or become lost or is prone to wander.

Know how to reduce your child’s risk of a pedestrian injury―the most common injury to children on Halloween.

Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.

Remember reflective tape for costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

Carry a cell phone for quick communication.

Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

Never cut across yards or use alleys.

Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks (as recognized by local custom). Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.

