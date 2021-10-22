Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Michael P. Nartker, Beavercreek, Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $174.20, this matter came for a preliminary hearing with defendant present by video, represented by attorney Frizzell and State of Ohio represented by assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott; defendant waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, hereby bound over, bond continued at $1,000,000 + $85.

Michael P. Nartker, Beavercreek, Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $129, this matter came for a preliminary hearing with defendant present by video, represented by attorney Frizzell and State of Ohio represented by assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott; defendant waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing, hereby bound over, bond continued at $1,000,000 + $85.

Jeffersonville

Mindi M. Osborne, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $220, fine of $100 and costs, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Randy M. Furniss, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $214, fine of $100 and costs, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Washington C.H.

James W. Picklesimer, New Holland, Ohio, escape, now comes the State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant sent to prison for 12 months, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Gracelyn Hiles, 309 Clearview Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $215.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Katie M. Creed, 619 Gibbs Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, fine $100, court costs $228.80, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 20 days jail credit, balance of 70 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Natasha Robinson, 824 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, now comes the State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, victim’s request, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Alexis M. Streitenberger, Milledgeville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $155.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from domestic violence, defendant fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years and have no contact with James Sutton.

James Sutton, 824 Clinton Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $145.90, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, 5 days jail credit, 25 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years, have no contact with Alexis Streitenberger.

Linzi C. Noel, 728 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, court costs $160.90, costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years, defendant to pay restitution within 30 days.

Nathon Bullock, Cincinnati, Ohio, theft/firearm, court costs $165.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing with the defendant by video with attorney Kristina Oesterle and State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $10,000, cash or surety bond, plus state costs.

Amber R. Frederick, Hillsboro, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Nov. 1, 2021.

Jerome L. Wiseman, Jeffersonville, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture, child support, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license by August 1, 2021.

Tavia R. Kettles, 810 Blackstone Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, see letter from Scioto Paint Valley, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.