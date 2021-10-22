ODNR: Cooler temps helping to usher in more fall colors

COLUMBUS – Although the fall color timeline has been a little delayed, the cooler temperatures should allow us to see more colors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“The weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall color development,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester, David Parrott. “However, that trend seems to have turned a corner with many locations now reporting near peak conditions around the state.”

The moderate temperatures make this a great time of year to see the backdrop of fall colors on a hike in one of our state parks, forests, or nature preserves. One of the best trails in the state to see everything Ohio has to offer is the Buckeye Trail. The trail winds around Ohio, reaching every corner of the state. For over 1,400 miles, the trail passes through a beachhead on Lake Erie near Cleveland, to hilltops overlooking the Ohio River in Cincinnati, and passes through many of our state parks and forests displaying some of the best views in the state.

Before heading out on a hike, don’t forget to download our new DETOUR trails app, which is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Take your DETOUR and let this app prepare you for every twist and turn of the trail with useful, detailed information that gets you there and back again.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

Weekly color updates, a map showing fall color progress and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

Ideas for scenic road trips;

Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and

Fun activities to do around the state.

