Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 22

Patrick L. Summers, 31, 531 Albin Ave., OVI, OVI refusal, red light violation.

Dalton C.J. Trisdale, 22, 233 W. Kennedy Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – probation violation.

Myles A. Ganther, 27, Hilliard, OVI, failure to control.

Oct. 21

Male, 16, Washington C.H., left-of-center, driving with permit without valid driver.

Billy J. Glispie, 29, 1987 Bogus Road, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alanna M. Barbery, 39, Greenfield, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 20

Collin F.P. Ray, 26, Circleville, expired registration.

Oct. 19

Female, 16, Columbus, Morrow County warrant.

Male, 17, Medina, Morrow County warrant.

Michael L. Ward, 31, 1485 Delaware St., backing without safety, license forfeiture suspension.