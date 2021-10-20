Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star holds officer installation

Jefferson Chapter #300, of Jeffersonville, held its annual Installation of Officers at a stated meeting on Oct. 19.

Betty Hoppes was installed as Worthy Matron, and Mark Hoppes was installed as Worthy Patron.

Other officers installed were Nicole Cook (Associate Matron), Dale Mayer (Associate Patron), Susie Mayer (Conductress), Roberta Evans (Associate Conductress), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Will Luther (Marshal), Larry Schriver (Chaplain), Kathy Krol (Organist), Beth Babb (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Mimi Garringer (Martha), Sarah Luther (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Kim Coil-Butler (Sentinel).

Evelyn Hardesty (Past Grand Matron) of Grove City Chapter #502 served as Installing Officer, and Milly Beth New of Waverly Chapter #99 served as Installing Marshal. Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron of Districts 23 and 28), along with other honored members of District 23, also attended the installation.

Worthy Matron Betty Hoppes announced that Ruth Barlett was selected as Jefferson Chapter’s “Shining Star.” Every Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in the state has been asked to select one “Shining Star” from their chapter, a member who shares the values of the Order not only within the Chapter, but also in his or her daily life throughout the community.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

The 2021-22 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star officers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_2021-2022-Jefferson-Chapter-300-Eastern-Star-Officers-1-.jpg The 2021-22 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star officers. From left to right: Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron), Mark Hoppes (Worthy Patron), and Betty Hoppes (Worthy Matron). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Deputy-Grand-Matron-Worthy-Patron-Worthy-Matron-1-.jpg From left to right: Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron), Mark Hoppes (Worthy Patron), and Betty Hoppes (Worthy Matron).