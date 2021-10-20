Murder trial scheduled for Dec. 16

The Washington C.H. man accused of the June 24 murder of Robert Lee Gould II is set to go to jury trial Dec. 16 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

As previously reported, Kyle Wes Wilson, 28, has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly shooting and killing Gould II, 45, around 1 a.m. at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware streets in Washington C.H.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, Wilson could serve 15 years to life in prison plus three years on a gun specification, if convicted of the murder charge. Wilson was also indicted in the same case on a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

Wilson, accompanied by attorney Kathryn Hapner, pled “not guilty” to the charges at his arraignment. In a separate case, Wilson is also facing four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drugs. He is also scheduled to go to trial Dec. 16 on these charges.

Wilson is accused of selling meth on Nov. 24, Nov. 30, Dec. 4 and Jan. 20, according to the grand jury indictment.

At 1:16 a.m. June 24, the Washington C.H. Police Department received a call of a possible shooting at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware. Once they arrived, officers located a male — identified as Gould II — lying face-down on the ground.

Personnel from Fayette County Emergency Medical Services were called, however Gould II died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to authorities.

Gould II and Wilson were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk at the East Temple/Delaware intersection when the shooting occurred.

Investigative leads revealed that individuals reportedly associated to a narcotics investigation were possibly connected to the homicide and subsequently, an early morning traffic incident on US 35.

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Court House Police Department, assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. unit, executed search warrants the afternoon of June 24 at two locations in Washington Court House. The search warrants were the result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking by sheriffs’ detectives and agents of the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. June 24, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of an erratic motorist traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US #35 near Milepost 76. Deputies checked the area and discovered that the vehicle had been involved in a crash and that another occupant had reportedly fled the vehicle.

Deputies identified the only occupant inside the vehicle as Wilson. A firearm, suspected narcotics, and US currency were located, and Wilson was placed under arrest.

Wilson is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1 million bond. He has an informal pretrial scheduled for Oct. 26.

Kyle Wes Wilson pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder, drug, weapon charges