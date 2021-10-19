History comes alive during tour

It was a beautiful evening Saturday for the third-annual Historic Washington Cemetery fall tour — offered by the Fayette County Historical Society and Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

The tour took place from 5 to 9 p.m. with hayrides as the transportation, which departed from the Commission on Aging.

Beth McCane, the lifestyle specialist at Carriage Court of Washington Court House, had the following to say about the event:

“The planning committee would like to thank the sponsors for the event, Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, Fayette County Travel & Tourism and Carriage Court Assisted Living and Memory Support. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Chad Elliott and Nancy Stillings at the Washington Cemetery and Cheryl Stockwell from the Commission on Aging. Without their support, the event could not have taken place.

“A special note of thanks to Mr. David Penwell and Mrs. Lisa Hoppes from Washington High School and the preparation that their students did for their roles as well as the student helpers. The student speakers for the event and who they represented were Joey Manns for McKinley Kirkpatrick, Garrett Wahl for Clarence Christman, Toby Lovett for Mills Gardner, Mac Miller for Harry Daugherty, Kishan Patel for Smith Welsh, Ryan Elrich for Henry Windle, and Bevin Wilson for the Judy Chapel.

“Also from Washington High School, we appreciate Louis Reid participating for the third time and providing information on Tut Jackson. Our thanks are extended to Robert Grim and members of the Henry Casey Camp. Camp members and who they portrayed are Shane Milburn for Colonel Samuel Yeoman, Shawn Cox for soldiers’ row, Kelly Hopkins for Corporal Isaac Carman, Charles Rose for the Civil War statue, John Harker for Baldwin Millikan, Robert Grim for Sgt. Frances McMillen, and the GAR cenotaph and Ray Fannin for the Civil War camp.

“Members of the Historical Society Board who participated are Mr. Donald Moore representing Morris Sharp and Jeff Garringer providing information on B.E. Kelley. We greatly appreciate their expertise and the information they provided.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to TSC, Keith Eckles with Marquee Construction and Tony and Cathy Arnold for providing trailers for the evening and to Jayson Beekman at Tommy’s pumpkins for letting us borrow the bales of straw. Thank you to Kurt Semler, Steven Cluxton and Tim McCane for their amazing driving skills. A special thanks to Victoria Jones and Barb Creamer with Carriage Court Assisted Living for assisting Holly Cluxton while she kept everything organized and running smoothly.”

Anyone with questions regarding next year’s event should contact Beth McCane at Carriage Court Assisted Living, 740-333-3434.

“We look forward to everyone joining us again next year,” said McCane.

Robert Grim, of the Henry Casey Camp, portrayed Robert Grim for Sgt. Frances McMillen during the Washington Cemetery Tour on Saturday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_A568F6911B524F13801E80DDD4E7D4F0-1-.jpg Robert Grim, of the Henry Casey Camp, portrayed Robert Grim for Sgt. Frances McMillen during the Washington Cemetery Tour on Saturday. Courtesy photos Ryan Elrich represented Henry Windle during the tour. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_IMG_2021-10-18_13-22-13.jpg Ryan Elrich represented Henry Windle during the tour. Courtesy photos Those attended the Washington Cemetery tour on Saturday were transported by hayrides. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_IMG_2021-10-18_13-27-30-1-.jpg Those attended the Washington Cemetery tour on Saturday were transported by hayrides. Courtesy photos

Third-annual Historic Washington Cemetery fall tour deemed a success