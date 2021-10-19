Honoring 43 years of service at Court House Manor

On Tuesday, Court House Manor had the pleasure of hosting the family and close friends of Bernice Brannigan. Bernice served the residents of Court House Manor for a total of 43 years and up until her battle with COVID-19. As a way to remember her green thumb and strong spirit, rose bushes were planted in her honor inside the courtyard at Court House Manor. The courtyards are a special place for residents to enjoy and it is hoped that as these roses bloom and strengthen from year to year, it will bring joy to those who had the pleasure of knowing Bernice Brannigan.

Pictured are: front row (left to right) Elliott Hendricks (great-grandson) and Blake Gardner (great-granddaughter); back row (left to right) Lindsay Hendricks (granddaughter), Beth Brannigan (daughter), Morgan Gardner (granddaughter), Kelli Dresch (daughter), Steve Dresch (son-in-law), and Brittany Skaggs (granddaughter).