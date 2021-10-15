Morrow inducted into Senior HOF

David Morrow, a funeral director and embalmer for more than 57 years in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House, was one of 11 individuals to be inducted this year into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

This month, the 45th Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony, an annual event hosted by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) which recognizes the honorees for their accomplishments and volunteerism, was held at The Gallery of Champions venue, located at Champions Golf Course in Columbus.

According to organizers, the Hall of Fame honors central Ohio older adults who share their dedication, talent, and vitality in ways that significantly improve their communities and the lives of others. The COAAA traditionally hosts the Hall of Fame in May during Older Americans Month, which celebrates the contributions of senior citizens, but the 2020 event was postponed to this October due to the pandemic.

Morrow was nominated by local Bambi Baughn.

Morrow’s service to his community spans nearly 60 years. His contributions include linking residents to essential emergency medical services, raising money for scholarships and charities, and serving in several organizations.

Morrow, who is a member of his local Rotary Club, an organization devoted to serving the community, started the Fayette County Life Squad with his fellow Rotarian, John Lachat. The Life Squad is an ambulatory emergency medical service for Fayette County residents. It was originally operated by volunteers and was dispatched out of Morrow’s home after its formation. The Life Squad has since moved to its current location.

Morrow volunteered as an emergency medical technician (EMT) in the squad for many years until he was in his 60s. The Life Squad now employs several EMTs and operates four vehicles. Morrow remains involved with the Life Squad during elections for levy support.

Through the Rotarians, Morrow volunteered many years for the annual Fish Fry to support the local Little League and worked at Lemon Shake Up stands at different community events to raise money for Rotary scholarships and charitable funds.

One of Morrow’s current efforts is working with the Jeffersonville mayor and village council to maintain the Jeffersonville Library, which is in jeopardy of closing due to the pandemic. He is a co-founder of the library.

Morrow has served on boards for various organizations, including serving as a board member for the Fayette County Life Squad, member of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce (he also served as vice president and president), member of the Fayette County Health Board (also served as chairman), chairman for the Fayette District of the Boy Scouts of America, chairman for Jeffersonville Business Association, board member for the Fayette County Bank (now 5/3 Bank), and member of his church governing board.

His additional accomplishments include earning his Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts and the Silver Beaver award for adult leadership in the Boy Scouts of America. He also served six years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Morrow continues to serve on the County Health District Board, as well as Rotary and the Masons.

Professionally, his work to help families as a funeral director is immeasurable, having counselled countless families through the loss of a loved one.

About Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA)

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) plans, funds, and delivers services that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA arranges and coordinates services to help individuals with daily living such as homemaking, transportation, home delivered meals, and personal care. COAAA offers education and resources to caregivers, professionals, and the public and advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities. COAAA manages services for 10,000 people and funds services for another 20,000 older adults in eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union. COAAA is operated under the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. For more information, visit www.coaaa.org.

David Morrow https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_David-Morrow-mug-take-2.jpg David Morrow

Longtime funeral director recognized at Senior Citizens Hall of Fame ceremony