Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, hash brown potatoes, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, over dressing, sweet potato casserole, vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried leg quarter, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers
The activity list for the week of Oct. 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Board meeting
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Card-making
11:30 a.m. Lunch