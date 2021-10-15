Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, hash brown potatoes, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, over dressing, sweet potato casserole, vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Oven fried leg quarter, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers

The activity list for the week of Oct. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Board meeting

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Card-making

11:30 a.m. Lunch