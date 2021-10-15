Election poll workers needed for Nov. 2

Have you ever considered being an election poll worker and help defend democracy? You have an opportunity to help Fayette Countians make their voices heard in this coming election. We need you!

You must be 18 years of age or older, registered to vote in the county and be affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic party. Election poll workers receive $130 for working Election Day. You must attend a training class prior to working the polls.

You’ll need to be available the entire day of Nov. 2, 2021 starting at 5:30 a.m. and polls close at 7:30 p.m. with closing processes after close.

Please stop in the office at 135 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH 43160 or give us a call at 740-335-1190 to schedule a training soon.