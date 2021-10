Kaden Bryant, 14, of Fayette County, recently shot a 13-point buck. Hard work and determination certainly paid off for him this season. He is the son of Heath and Abbie Bryant.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_boy-murders-deer.jpg Kaden Bryant, 14, of Fayette County, recently shot a 13-point buck. Hard work and determination certainly paid off for him this season. He is the son of Heath and Abbie Bryant. Courtesy photo