Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 30 — 851 Aspen Drive

WFD received request at 1:46 p.m. to check residence for CO following alarm. WFD found no CO at time of check.

Sept. 30 — 3000 State Route 753

WFD received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 6:41 a.m. reporting a vehicle into a field. WFD advised dispatch the incident is out of their jurisdictional territory and to advise Wayne Township FD of their response. WFD found an entry path into a field of standing corn and did not find any sign of a vehicle at the time of arrival at 6:48 p.m. and met a single unit from Wayne Township FD whom advised the need for flashlights and the light tower. FD assisted searching the field prior to dispatch advising the vehicle had exited the field.

Sept. 26 — 111 Hickory Lane

WFD received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 11:50 a.m. reporting a transformer fire. WFD did not find a fire but did find a small amount of smoke coming from the transformer at the time of arrival: 11:57 a.m. WFD personnel were informed of multiple residences without power and requested DP&L to be dispatched. FD relayed pole information and noted oil leaking from the transformer and sprayed on the ground.

Sept. 26 — 311 State St.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requested a pumper and manpower mutual aid with Jefferson Township for a structure fire. WFD was notified while en route that the fire was under control and to cancel response.

Sept. 25 — 428 Fourth St.

WFD received a call at 4:37 p.m. to check a residence after a CO alarm activation. Moderate levels of CO was found in the residence. WFD shut off gas and electric to the furnace and advised occupant of needed repairs.