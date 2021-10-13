County seeks funding for bridge rehabilitation

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, chairman Jim Garland was authorized to prepare and submit an application to participate in a program that would provide financial assistance for bridge rehabilitation.

The program was the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement program. The local projects to benefit from the funding will be rehabilitation projects for various county bridges.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, a contract with Superior Dental Care out of Centerville was renewed. The purpose is to provide a voluntary dental care benefits plan to enrolled employees of Fayette County and their eligible dependents. The contract is active from Jan. 1 of next year through Dec. 31 of next year, with rates being guaranteed for two years.

Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, was authorized to receive proposals for an administrative hearing officer for the Child Support Enforcement Agency. Proposals are due Friday, Nov. 5 by 4 p.m. at 133 S. Main St., Washington Court House. Sealed proposals will be opened at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office on Nov. 8. A request for a proposal package may be obtained at the Department of Job and Family Services.

Statements of qualifications were received until Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. from interested design firms for engineering, architectural and/or planning services for a 12-month period that began Oct. 1. The only statement received was from Mark Heiny-architect of Washington C.H. The statement was accepted for future reference.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

