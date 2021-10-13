The following land transfers were released online:

Recorded Oct. 1

Donald and Mary Lou Scaggs to MLKN LLC, 613 Grace St., consideration $49,900.

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to JBS Properties LTD, 924 Pearl St., consideration $47,000.

Alison and Seth Pence to Drew Miller, 716 Peabody Ave., consideration $166,000.

Alexis McCall to Melinda Wise, 729 Forest St., consideration $129,900.

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to Pamela Rhoads, 823 Millwood Ave., consideration $18,000.

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to Brandon Francis, 225 N. Oakland Ave., consideration $7,000.

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to Alza Ohio LLC, 733 and 735 Oakland Ave., consideration $50,000.

Gary and Teresa Kinzer to Dwayne Fox, 506 W. Elm St., consideration $97,500.

Meyer Farm Land LLC to M&M Bryants LLC, Cisco Road, Wayne Township, consideration $530,000.

Alicia and Jason Stritenberger to Casey and Kasey Staley, 643 Yeoman St., consideration $132,500.

WJH LLC to Michael and Sheri Bell, 1224 Red Mile Boulevard, consideration $225,900.

Recorded Sept. 30

George and Wilma Ison to Javonne and Robert Mullins, 1560 Courtney Drive, consideration $282,000.

Recorded Sept. 29

Michael and Rachel Burgess to Alex and MaKenna Leis, 4676 Route 41, Perry Township, consideration $415,000.

Recorded Sept. 28

Caitlin and Taylor Johnson to Corey Gausman, 306 Fifth St., consideration $150,000.

Kenneth Kreinbrink, Pamela and Sandra Rhoads to Stiffler Family Properties LLC, 206 Grand Ave., consideration $49,000.

Mark and Misty Depugh to Crystal and Phillip Spriggs, 808 Damon Drive, consideration $235,000.

Deion Howe to Damen Cantrell, 517 Albin Ave., consideration $116,000.

Bryan and Rachel Shipley to Rita Fall and Darrell Roberts, 390 Ghormley Road, Perry Township, consideration $250,000.

Rita Fall and Darrell Roberts to Alanna and Sean Purcell, 390 Ghormley Road, Perry Township, consideration $295,000.

Recorded Sept. 24

Shirley Rinehart to Emily and Nathanial Ladd, 687 W. Elm St., consideration $192,000.

Todd and Wendy Fout to DJT Hawk Enterprises LLC, 1123 Lakeview Ave., consideration $28,000.

Rebecka Abbott to Nancy Hodges, 1216 Cornell Drive, consideration $175,300.

Recorded Sept. 23

Mark and Tamika Mallow, Michael and Susan Mills to Barry Forsythe, 190 Eastview Road, consideration $149,900.