WCH man sent to prison for fleeing

A Washington C.H. man who fled police and struck an occupied patrol car with his vehicle on June 4 was sentenced this month to two years in prison.

Rusty D. Penwell, Jr., 33, pled guilty Oct. 6 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a felony of the third degree. The two-year sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard found “that the defendant is not amenable to an available community control sanction and a prison sentence would not impose an unnecessary burden on state resources.”

After he’s released from prison, Penwell, Jr., of 237 Green St., will be subject to a period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory three years.

The court also found that a Class Two license suspension was required to be imposed and ordered a 10-year suspension of the defendant’s driver’s license.

Just after 8 p.m. June 4, Washington Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop on Millikan Avenue near Eyman Park Drive after they observed that the driver, identified as Penwell, Jr., was a wanted felon. Penwell, Jr. failed to stop for police and a short pursuit ensued, according to reports.

Penwell, Jr. lost control of his vehicle and went into a ditch on Palmer Road near Old US 35. According to police, he purposely struck a patrol car with an officer inside before he stopped his vehicle completely.

Penwell, Jr. was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Penwell, Jr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_Rusty-Penwell-Jr-Booking-Photo.jpg Penwell, Jr.