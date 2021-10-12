Wayne Twp. Fire annual fish fry this Saturday

The Wayne Township Fire Association will hold its fourth-annual fish fry this Saturday.

The fish fry will start at 12 p.m. and last until supplies run out or at 5 p.m. It is planned to be held at the town hall in Good Hope, located at 3819 Main St. S.E., Washington C.H.

According to firefighter Jimmy Wysong, there will be three options for getting food: curb-side drive thru, dining inside the town hall, or getting carry-out.

“We have teamed up with Team X-Man, organized by Wayne Turner and his wife, for our event,” explained Wysong. “We will be holding a ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. That is right! We are hosting two fundraisers in Good Hope this weekend and invite everyone to support the organizations.”

Funds raised from the fish fry will help the firefighters of Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue to purchase equipment, conduct training, and have uniforms to represent the organization proudly.

As previously reported, “Fill the boot” is a fundraiser for the MDA. According to www.cdc.gov, “muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in a person’s genes. Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. There are many kinds of muscular dystrophy, each affecting specific muscle groups, with signs and symptoms appearing at different ages, and varying in severity. Muscular dystrophy can run in families, or a person can be the first in their family to have a muscular dystrophy. There may be several different genetic types within each kind of muscular dystrophy, and people with the same kind of muscular dystrophy may experience different symptoms.”

The following information was recently posted on social media by the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue: “As we prepare for our annual fish fry fundraiser, we too often take for granted the simplest tasks that are part of a daily routine. Every day, kids and adults are diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases that take away their ability to walk, run, hug, dress themselves, talk, and even breathe. There are currently few treatments and no cures.”

It further states, “as we train to be ready and serve the community, the Muscular Dystrophy Association is working to change the lives suffering from the restrictions of their disease by helping to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence, and life.

“Every coin and dollar placed in a firefighter’s boot for MDA helps families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases today. Here’s how:

—“Your donation funds groundbreaking research across diseases to accelerate treatments and cures. Currently, MDA is funding more than 150 research projects worldwide, thanks in part to “Fill the Boot” donations.

—“Your contribution helps MDA care for kids and adults from day one at multidisciplinary MDA Care Centers across the country, where experts provide early diagnosis, the highest quality of care, and access to clinical trials.

—“Fill the Boot donors help empower families with services and support in hometowns across America by funding trained information specialists who are available to offer one-on-one help, free summer camps for kids where they enjoy “the best week of the year,” support groups, equipment assistance, advocacy, and public policy efforts, and more.

“The first Fill the Boot was held in Boston in 1953, where firefighters raised $5,000 for MDA. Last year, COVID impacted events, and firefighters raised more than $2 million, down from $22 million in 2019.”

The boot will be available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the town hall.

“Hope to see everyone there,” said Wysong.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

