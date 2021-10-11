Celebrating Halloween ‘Shop-Hop’ style

Community members attended this year’s Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop and Karaoke contest on Friday, with several adults and children getting all dressed up.

Shop Hops are sponsored by Main Street Fayette to encourage visitors and shoppers to check out local businesses in downtown Washington Court House. They are typically held the second Friday of every month.

The Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop took place from 5-8 p.m. with special treats available to fill Halloween bags. Treats could be collected by walking shop-to-shop.

Along with collecting treats was the karaoke contest to watch. There were seven participants who joined in the karaoke contest, according to Main Street Fayette President McKenna Brown. Entry into the contest was $20 while the winner, Jeff Shelton, received $200.

”Thank you to the Sponsors of the Karaoke Contest: EZ Oil, INC. Great American Jewelry, Smokin Joe’s and North Shore Primitives,” wrote Brown via email. “Thank you to the Judges: Kathy Patterson, Sara Patterson and Donna Burris.”

Also occurring at approximately the same time was a Food Truck Rally Fundraiser to benefit the Second Chance Center of Hope. Food Trucks and vendors planned to take part included: Ki Ki’s Waffle Barn, The Farmer and the Dill, El Jarocho Tacos, Mister Twisty, Little Bear Food Truck, Tastey’s, Second Chance, and Smoking by Bobby.

According to www.secondchancecenterofhope.com, “It is the mission of Second Chance Center of Hope to create a better life for the homeless, victims of domestic violence and low to moderate risk probation clients as determined by The Ohio Risk Assessment System. We will assist clients through referrals from Washington Court House Municipal Court, Common Pleas Court, Adult Probation Authority, and Community Action. Our goal is to help guide them to resources that will enable them to see the light at the end of the tunnel and lower their risk to re-offend.”

“North Main Street was filled with local Main Street Fayette pop up vendors and food trucks,” wrote Brown. “This shop hop was a great demonstration of the foot traffic that Main Street Fayette strives to create for downtown Washington Court House. I want to thank the community and the local businesses for participating and making this event a success.”

The next Shop Hop, November “Kick off the Holidays” shop hop, is planned for Friday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. Then, on Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m., the annual Downtown LIVE! Christmas event is scheduled.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

