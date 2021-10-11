Cemetery historic tour this weekend

Coming this Saturday — the 2021 historic fall tour of Washington Cemetery will once again be offered by the Fayette County Historical Society and Fayette County Travel and Tourism.

The tour is planned for Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will be transported by hayrides.

The hayrides will depart from the Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Parking will be available in the Commission on Aging parking lot, and there will be snacks and drinks included in the ticket price.

Tickets purchased in advance are $8 — to RSVP, contact Beth McCane at Carriage Court Assisted Living at 740-333-3434, or contact Stephanie Dunham at Fayette County Travel and Tourism at 800-479-7797.

Tickets can also be purchased the same day of the event for $10. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Fayette County Historical Society.

This year’s character portrayals for the guided tour will be done by Washington High school students and teachers, coordinated by David Penwell, members of the Henry Casey Camp under the direction of Robert Grim, and Fayette County Historical Society Board Members.

During past historic tours, many community members turned out to enjoy the cool air and stories beneath the stars.

The weather for Saturday, according to www.weather.com, is predicted to have a high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and a low of 43 degrees Fahrenheit during the night. It is expected to be cloudy with occasional rain showers and winds between 10-20 miles per hour.

To follow the activities of the Fayette County Historical Society or to learn more about it, go to the society Facebook page, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society.”

In 2019, the second-annual historic tour of the Washington Cemetery by hayride took place. The event was a success with several participants. This year’s historic tour will take place this Saturday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_hayride1.jpg In 2019, the second-annual historic tour of the Washington Cemetery by hayride took place. The event was a success with several participants. This year’s historic tour will take place this Saturday.