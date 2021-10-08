MTHS hosts choir concert

On Wednesday night, Miami Trace High School choir members provided a wonderful evening of music at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. For those who missed the concert but would like to listen to it, a video was shared live on the district’s Facebook page and is still available for viewing: www.facebook.com/miamitracelocalschools/.

On Wednesday night, Miami Trace High School choir members provided a wonderful evening of music at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. For those who missed the concert but would like to listen to it, a video was shared live on the district’s Facebook page and is still available for viewing: www.facebook.com/miamitracelocalschools/. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_244699403_1977003039116563_3525619484173255463_n.jpg On Wednesday night, Miami Trace High School choir members provided a wonderful evening of music at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. For those who missed the concert but would like to listen to it, a video was shared live on the district’s Facebook page and is still available for viewing: www.facebook.com/miamitracelocalschools/. Courtesy photo