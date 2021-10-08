MTHS hosts choir concert

On Wednesday night, Miami Trace High School choir members provided a wonderful evening of music at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. For those who missed the concert but would like to listen to it, a video was shared live on the district’s Facebook page and is still available for viewing: www.facebook.com/miamitracelocalschools/.
