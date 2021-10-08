Warm and comforting Cheesy Corn Chowder

Hello! Well, this fall has sure been different. Typically, it’s a little cooler, and we are all thinking warm comfort foods. I am, so that hasn’t changed for me.

One of the comfort foods that I turn to when the weather turns is soup. A warm pot of soup on a cool day, with some warm soft bread and sweet jam, is just comforting and seems to make everybody happy. My family is no exception, and we all look forward to that.

This week’s recipe I have made several times and each time it gets the “oohs” and “aahs.” It’s warm, filling and rich. I like serving it with some rolls right out of the oven or with a toasted lunch meat sandwich.

Cheesy Corn Chowder

Ingredients

-6 bacon strips, chopped (I usually use the “real bacon bits” in a jar)

-3/4 cup chopped onion

-2, 1/2 cups water

-2, 1/2 cups cubed peeled potatoes

-2 cups sliced carrots (I like to use the baby carrots)

-2 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules (or the powdered bouillon)

-3 cans (11oz each) gold and white corn, drained

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-7 Tablespoons flour

-5 cups 2% milk

-3 cups (12 oz) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

-1 cup cubed process cheese (Velveeta)

Directions

In a Dutch oven, cook bacon and onion over medium heat until onion is tender. If you used the real bacon bits in a jar, just skip this step.

Add water, potatoes, carrots and bouillon then bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir in corn and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk flour and milk until smooth then add to soup. Bring to a boil then turn your heat down immediately — don’t let it continue boiling. Add cheeses, cook and stir until melted. Enjoy!

I would like to say “Thank You” to Sherry Thomas for the nice card. You truly made my day.

